Puttaparthi: Actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her speech at the late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba's centenary celebrations here.

Besides PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R J Rathnakar and others were on the dais.

In her address Aishwarya Rai, an ex-student of the Sathya Sai Bal Vikas program, said though a century may have passed, the guru's teaching and guidance and compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide.

“Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to the Centenary celebrations and reminds us of Swami’s message that true leadership is Service and service to man is service to God,” she said referring to PM Modi.

Recalling Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings, she said the Guru had often spoken about 5- Ds, five essential qualities- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination and Discrimination, needed for a meaningful and purposeful and spiritually anchored life.