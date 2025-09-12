AISSF sets afire effigy of Union Sports Minister to protest India-Pak cricket match

Jamshedpur, Sep 12 (PTI) All India Sikh Students Federation's Eastern India unit on Friday set ablaze the effigy of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to protest India playing a cricket match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup to be held at Dubai on September 14.

Led by AISSF President (Eastern India) Satnam Singh Gambhir, the activists in a procession assembled at the busy Sakchi roundabout and burnt the effigy of the minister.

Objecting to the match, Gambhir said that when the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir is still fresh in people's hearts, playing cricket against Pakistan was hurting the sentiments of the families that lost their loved ones in the incident.

The AISSF leader said the cricket relationship is not acceptable at all as long as terrorist activities from Pakistan's soil and attacks on our army will continue.

He appealed to the government as well as the BCCI not to play the match.

AISSF demanded a complete ban on India-Pakistan matches till the elimination of terrorism. PTI BS NN