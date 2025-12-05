AITC MP seeks railway overbridges in Alipurduar, flags fund delays for West Bengal

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Prakash Chik Baraik on Friday urged the Centre to expedite the construction of railway overbridges at Dalgaon Railway Station in Birpara and Kamakhaguri Railway Station in Alipurduar district, West Bengal.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Baraik said he had flagged the matter during the 2024 winter session of Parliament and received a response from the railway department, but the work is yet to commence.

"This work is very important because hospitals, colleges, schools and markets are located beyond the railway crossing. Transport problems are acute. There have been many incidents where patients have died due to the inability to cross the railway crossing," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Baraik noted that the district administration had granted the necessary no-objection certificate (NOC), but the delay in completing the project continued to cause hardship for residents.

The AITC leader also alleged discriminatory treatment of proposals sent by the West Bengal government to the Centre. He cited the non-disbursal of Rs 52,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) to the state despite a Supreme Court order.

"I want to urge the Railway Ministry to fulfil this long-pending demand and start this work as soon as possible," Baraik added.

Dalgaon Railway Station falls under the Madarihat assembly constituency, while Kamakhaguri Railway Station is in the Kumargram assembly constituency.