'Aitijhya': Exhibition reflects on India's syncretic cultural landscape

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Upcoming solo exhibition, "Aitijhya" by sculptor Narayan Chandra Biswas, skillfully intertwines themes of heritage, identity, and memory, providing viewers with a deep reflection on India's blended cultural tapestry.

Set to take place at Bikaner House from April 13, the nine-day exhibition features Biswas' towering, freestanding sculptures, each carrying monumental significance and blending cultural symbols that transcend both religious and social divides.

It is organised by Palette Art Gallery, founded by renowned designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

“'Aitijhya' is a powerful meditation on the imprints of time and tradition. Narayan’s work invites us to rethink our relationship with history, creating dialogues between inherited wisdom and contemporary interpretation," Gandhi and Khanna, founder-directors of Palette Art Gallery, said in a statement.

Born in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, into a lineage of craftsmen, Biswas draws inspiration from his father, Ananta Biswas, a mechanical engineer turned carpenter. He engages deeply with the architectural fabric of India, reinterpreting historical forms to address contemporary sociopolitical and economic realities.

At the core of "Aitijhya" are key sculptural works that encapsulate Biswas’ artistic concerns. While his work 'Virasat' honours his father’s craftsmanship, transforming architectural motifs into new expressions; 'Co-existence' reflects urban divides and the walls, both physical and emotional, that shape societies.

In 'Acculturation', Biswas critiques the erasure of marginalised traditions under the guise of progress, while the monumental sculpture 'Dar o Deewar' symbolises the shifting boundaries of society.

"'The Land of Peace' challenges concepts of faith and control through a delicate cage that encloses a silent stone. Together, these works spark a powerful conversation about memory, heritage, and the complexities of contemporary life," read the description by the organisers.

The exhibition will come to a close on April 21.