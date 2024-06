Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain was leading over sitting MP and AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal by over 30,000 votes in Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, election officials said.

Hussain has so far polled 49,544 votes while Ajmal has secured 19,417 and AGP's Zaved Islam has received 14,226 votes. Ajmal is a three-time MP from the constituency and was seeking a fourth consecutive term. PTI DG DG MNB