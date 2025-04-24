AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam terror attack: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam's opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

"The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.