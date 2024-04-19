AIUDF offers support to CPI(M), TMC, BPF for 3 LS seats in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 19 (PTI) All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday announced its moral support to CPI(M), TMC and BPF candidates in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where it is not contesting. Addressing a press conference here, AIUDF organisational general secretary and MLA Aminul Islam said the party has decided to support the "strongest secular democratic" candidates against the BJP in the constituencies where it did not field any nominee.

He said they have decided to offer their support to such candidates in the second and third phases, but it did not announce any such move for the first phase of polling which took place during the day.

"In Barpeta, Congress nominee Deep Bayan is a very weak candidate and has no impact at all. So, we have decided to extend our moral support to CPI(M) MLA and candidate Manoranjan Talukdar, who is doing very well," Islam said.

Talking about Silchar, he said it is a very prestigious constituency in the Barak valley but the AIUDF did not field any candidate.

"The Congress is fighting, but not able to create any wave in its favour till now. On the other hand, TMC's Radheshyam Biswas is an experienced, prominent and strong leader. He was AIUDF's working president. Although we had expelled him, we are now supporting him," Islam said.

In Darrang-Udalguri, the Congress and the BPF are two anti-BJP parties, but Madhab Rajbangshi of the grand old party was "not able to make any impact" and was "maintaining a very low profile", he claimed.

"The BPF, which was our partner in the last assembly polls in the opposition camp, is doing well. Its candidate Durgadas Boro is a very strong nominee. So, AIUDF has decided to extend moral support to the BPF nominee," Islam said.

Speaking on Guwahati and Kokrajhar, where voting will take place in the third phase, he said AIUDF is waiting for the situation to evolve and will take a decision after some days.

"We tried several times to stitch the opposition alliance to jointly fight against the BJP. We met Nitish Kumar and had meetings with Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. But our efforts failed due to strong opposition from the Congress and the reason is that it has a tacit understanding with the BJP," Islam claimed.

He pointed out that the AIUDF was a part of the UPA. PTI TR TR BDC