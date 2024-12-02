AIUDF suspends MLA for anti-party activities

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), an opposition party in Assam, on Monday suspended its MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for indulging in "anti-party" activities.

The Algapur legislator was suspended for six years, effective immediately, a letter signed by the party’s general secretary (admin) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said.

Ahmed, in the suspension letter, said that the AIUDF's central committee had been monitoring Choudhury’s activities, which were found to be "controversial and detrimental to the party’s interest".

“These actions have been classified as anti-party activities, having a negative impact on the organisation and tarnishing the party’s reputation,” he said.

Though Choudhury was asked for clarifications on multiple occasions, his responses were inadequate and failed to address the concerns raised by the central committee, Ahmed said.

“Your repeated controversial and anti-party conduct has exceeded the limits of organisational tolerance,” Ahmed said, adding that the Algapur MLA was suspended as per the recommendation of an enquiry committee constituted by the party. PTI SSG SSG BDC