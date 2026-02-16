Aiyar launches fresh attack on Cong leaders after LDF remark row

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday went on a verbal rampage against his party colleagues, a day after remarking that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF would retain power in Kerala.

In a series of scathing remarks, Aiyar branded Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor an "unprincipled careerist", labelled AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal a "rowdy", and took a swipe at party veteran Ramesh Chennithala.

"I have never met a more unprincipled careerist than Shashi Tharoor who, because Congress did not make him the foreign minister, is now trying to become Modi's foreign minister. The Congress party was built on principles, not on opportunism," he said.

Aiyar also took aim at Pawan Khera, referring to Congress national spokesperson as a "tattu" (pony). Aiyar was reacting when asked about a social media post by Khera distancing the party from his remarks.

Speaking to NDTV, Aiyar said Khera had told him two years ago that he did not represent the Congress in any capacity.

"He is a tattu, a puppet of the Congress. He is not a spokesman," Aiyar said. Khera was an inferior IAS officer who later joined the Congress, he said, alleging that the spokesperson had been abusing him for the last two years.

"So why do you expect me to answer the question?" he said.

Continuing his criticism, Aiyar said Khera was a "clerk." "How dare he make repeated announcements about me? If the Congress party cannot find anyone but Khera to be its spokesman, then it will remain in the condition in which it is," he said.

Aiyar also lashed out at senior Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for criticising him and said "Why are you asking me about Ramesh Chennithala's estimation of himself? He has twice lost elections. I don't think he has the right," Aiyar told PTI Videos, adding that it was not for Chennithala to expel him from the party.

He further criticised AICC leader K C Venugopal.

"There are Congress leaders whom I greatly admire. Then there are others like K C Venugopal whom Rahul Gandhi admires," he said at the press conference.

He also described Venugopal as the "worst organising secretary" the Congress party has ever had.

"He is rowdy. How can you make him Vallabhbhai Patel of the Indian National Congress in the 21st century?" he said to News18 TV.

Aiyar said he had met Venugopal only once.

"I have had organising secretaries like Oscar Fernandes and Ahmed Patel who were politeness personified," he said.

He said the only Congress leader he admired was Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

"He and I are the only secular socialists in the Congress party. I am not speaking of the higher level but at the ordinary level. We don't compromise on secularism and socialism," he told PTI Videos.

Later, he said Satheesan stands between the right wing of the Congress and the left wing of the Communist party.

Aiyar reiterated that he had a low opinion of most Congress leaders except Satheesan.

"Promise me that Satheesan will be the Chief Minister, and I am willing to withdraw my remark that Pinarayi will be the next CM," he said.

The controversy began on Sunday when Aiyar, speaking at the Vision 2031 conference organised by the Left government here, said that Pinarayi Vijayan would return to power in Kerala, remarks that did not go down well with Congress leaders.

Following his comments, Pawan Khera sought to distance the party from Aiyar's statement, saying the latter had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years.

Writing on his X handle, Khera said Aiyar "speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity." Echoing that position, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on X that the UDF would return to power in Kerala.

"Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know the LDF and BJP are covert partners," he said.

Earlier, Chennithala termed Aiyar’s remarks on the Kerala government unwarranted.

"AICC has clarified that he is no longer in the Congress," Chennithala said.

Venugopal also responded on Monday, stating that Aiyar had not been associated with the Congress for the past several years.

"His opinions are personal. The party’s position is contrary, and the Congress communication has clearly stated that," he said.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate response from the Congress leaders concerned on Aiyar's criticism. PTI TBA TGB PYK SA