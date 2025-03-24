Ajanta and Ellora Caves can be promoted as monsoon tourism destination: Official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) A senior Central Tourism department official said on Monday that world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra could be promoted as monsoon tourism destinations given lush greenery that envelops the region during rains.

Director General of Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Mugdha Sinha also said Udaipur and other cities with Jyotirlinga temples can be connected to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by air.

"If the immigration facility is started here, we can connect this city with the Buddhist countries," she told PTI.

Sinha admitted that multiple issues at the Ajanta and Ellora sites need to be addressed including a shortage of trained guides.

Sinha said the Tourism Ministry would collaborate with the MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation) and the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to launch a certificate course for guides.

"Students will be enrolled from the History department of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The Union Tourism Department will certify this course," Sinha said after concluding her three-day tour of Maharashtra.

Sinha visited Trimbakeshwar near Nashik city which will be hosting Kumbh Mela in 2027, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, and the Devgiri Fort in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"I thought everything would be in order at Ajanta and Ellora caves. However, there are multiple issues which need to be addressed.

"We will launch a programme to fix these issues, including the shortage of guides, by joining hands with the varsity and the MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation)," the DG said.

She said senior guides would be roped in to train the freshers.

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, showcase exceptional rock-cut architecture and art, with Ajanta primarily Buddhist and Ellora featuring Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain caves.

When asked about promoting the world heritage sites globally, Sinha said an out-of-box approach is needed.

"Usually tourism season ends around February-March in India. Ajanta and Ellora can be promoted as monsoon tourist destinations as they are lush green during the rainy season," she added.

Sinha further said that the Tourism Department will look into flight connectivity issues in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Udaipur in Rajasthan and other cities with Jyotirlinga temples should be connected to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by air. If the immigration facility is started here, we can connect this city with the Buddhist countries," she added. PTI AW NSK