Ajanta-Ellora dynamic Indian repositories of philosophy, creativity: UNESCO official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) The world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora stand as dynamic Indian repositories of philosophy, creativity, and shared human endeavour with their legacy reminding everyone of what humanity can achieve together, a top UNESCO official has said.

Speaking here at the three-day AIKYAM 2025, an event held to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Dr Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, said these sites, in a rapidly changing world, call on everybody to renew their commitment to dialogue, cooperation and collective action.

"Ajanta and Ellora, among the earliest Indian sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, stand as dynamic Indian repositories of philosophy, creativity, and shared human endeavour. Their legacy, rooted in artistic excellence, scientific prowess and in the coexistence of diverse traditions, reminds us of what humanity can achieve together," Curtis said.

AIKYAM 2025 brings this spirit to life, demonstrating how cultural heritage is not just a record of human achievement but a roadmap for building dialogue, understanding, and collective action, he added.

Maharashtra tourism department principal secretary Sanjay Khandare, speaking at the event, said state recorded India's highest foreign tourist inflow with 3.71 million international visitors.

Siddhaant Mohta, co-founder and director of Sopaan, which organised AIKYAM, said the event is a strategic initiative that reimagines how heritage, performance and dialogue can come together to build global understanding.

Municipal chief G Sreekanth said Maharashtra is committed to honouring tradition while embracing the future.

The event, which concluded on Sunday, witnessed the presence of dignitaries from UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism and the civic body alongside ambassadors, diplomats and cultural representatives from more than 30 countries.