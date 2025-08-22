Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be sworn in as Nagaland Governor on Aug 25

Kohima, Aug 22 (PTI) Ajay Kumar Bhalla will be sworn in as the new governor of Nagaland on Monday, an official said.

Bhalla the governor of Manipur has been given additional charge of Nagaland following the death of La Ganesan on August 15 at a Chennai hospital, the official said.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on Monday, according to an official invitation.

Welcoming Bhalla on behalf of the people of Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said his vast administrative experience would be "invaluable in advancing peace, harmony and progress" in the state.

The seven-day mourning declared by the Nagaland government for Late Ganesan concluded on Friday.

A veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with RSS roots, Ganesan had served as Governor of Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year. PTI NBS NBS RG