Ajay Maken appointed Congress' new treasurer

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new treasurer replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.
"Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect," party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.
"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal," the statement further said.
NewsDrum #Breaking confirmed. AICC appoints Ajay Maken as Treasurer, replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.#AjayMaken #Congress #AICC #mallikarjunkharge #RahulGandhi https://t.co/d8gWwJjuKC pic.twitter.com/LWVeIbQ5Ye— NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) October 1, 2023
Bansal was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.
On September 6, NewsDrum broke this development on the offing for its readers.
NewsDrum BREAKING: AICC (Congress) reshuffle expected today. According to sources, @AjayMaken is likely to be the next treasurer, a post earlier held by Ahmed Patel and Motilal Vora.#AICC #Congress #AjayMaken @INCIndia @AICCMedia #AICCReshuffle pic.twitter.com/6slRkvzG8x— NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) September 6, 2023