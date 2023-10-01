Ajay Maken appointed Congress' new treasurer, replaces Bansal

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new treasurer, replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Advertisment

Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

"The Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect," party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal," the statement further said.

Advertisment

While Bansal's sudden departure from the key Congress post has raised eyebrows, sources said the former union minister was not attending office as he was reportedly peeved ever since the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) was reconstituted under Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency.

Sources add that Bansal, who was a permanent invitee to the CWC prior to his appointment as treasurer, was again made a permanent invitee by Kharge while equating him with many juniors in the party.

They add that the office of treasurer was "undermined" in the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party, while appointing him as a permanent invitee to the CWC.

Bansal was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel. He held the position for almost three years. PTI SKC NSD NSD