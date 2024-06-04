Ajay Mishra Teni loses Lakhimpur Kheri seat

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Union minister and BJP candidate Ajay Mishra Teni lost the Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma by a margin of 34,329 votes, according to Election Commission figures.

Utkarsh Verma secured 5,57,365 votes while Ajay Mishra Teni got 5,23,036 votes.

A junior minister in the Centre, Teni came into spotlight in 2021 when his son was accused of driving his SUV over protesting farmers. The incident resulted in the death of four farmers.

Despite the backlash over the incident, Teni held on to his position as a minister and was made a candidate again by the BJP from the seat this time.

Ajay Mishra won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2014 and repeated his victory again in 2019 but failed to make a hat-trick.