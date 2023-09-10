Ajay Singh Chautala unanimously re-elected JJP national president

Hisar, Sep 10 (PTI) Ajay Singh Chautala was unanimously re-elected as the national president of the Jannayak Janta Party -- part of the ruling coalition led by the BJP in Haryana -- at a party meeting here on Sunday, JJP leaders said.

The JJP, which held its national and state executive meeting in Hisar, decided to hold a rally in Dadri -- part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency -- on September 17.

It was decided at the meeting that former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary will be celebrated by the party in Rajasthan's Sikar district on September 25 as 'Kisan Vijay Samman Divas' to honour farmers, soldiers, and women.

Notably, the party has decided to contest the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and is looking to contest 25-30 seats there.

JJP is also eyeing to contest the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and Hisar Lok Sabha seats, though its ally, BJP, has already said it is preparing to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Currently, all Haryana Lok Sabha seats are with the BJP.

Ajay Singh Chautala, grandson of former deputy PM late Devi Lal, was elected as the JJP chief three years ago. The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, was formed in December 2018. Ajay Singh is a co-founder of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Singh said that he will discharge his responsibility as party chief with full dedication. He expressed gratitude to all the party officials and workers for re-electing him.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that over the years JJP's base has been strengthened.

Dushyant, also Ajay Singh's son and a party co-founder, said that JJP will run a membership campaign across the state in October, with a target of five lakh new members through the campaign. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY