Ajeet Bharti urges Ashwini Vaishnaw to take action against YouTube

Shailesh Khanduri
Ajeet Bharti Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ajeet Bharti (L); Ashwini Vaishnaw (R)

New Delhi: Journalist and popular YouTuber Ajeet Bharti on Friday sought Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw’s intervention and urged action against the content aggregator for its opaque content regulation policies.

The development wears significance in the backdrop of recent allegations of interfering in Indian elections by manipulating algorithms against the tech giant.

Bharti has frequently accused YouTube of arbitrarily suspending monetisation on his videos for unknown reasons.

On Friday, Bharti took to X to attack YouTube for branding his Thursday’s satirical video as ‘hateful content’.

Bharti posted the two-second clip in contention and challenged anyone including YouTube to prove it was hateful.

