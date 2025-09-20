'Ajey', a biopic on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, now in theatres

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) "Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi", which chronicles the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, released nationwide on Friday in over 500 screens across India and 150 screens globally.

The film's journey to the big screen faced an initial hurdle when it was delayed due to objections from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, a Bombay High Court ruling on August 25 paved the way for its release.

"The film has opened to a great response," said producer Ajay Mengi, a US-based businessman who is originally from Jamshedpur.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam of "Maharani" season two fame, the film is based on Shantanu Gupta's book, 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.' In Uttar Pradesh alone, the film is showing on about 150 screens. Reports from theatres in Lucknow and Varanasi noted that viewers were excitedly shouting "Yogi Yogi" and "Jai Shri Ram" during screenings.

At a multiplex in Gomtinagar Nagar extension of the state capital, the viewers were seen hailing slogans of "Yogi baba zindabad." Gautam confident about the film's commercial success, told PTI, "This film will do well primarily because it has got all the ingredients to connect with the audience." He said that during their research, they discovered that Adityanath was a bright science student pursuing his M.Sc. before he became a monk at the young age of 22.

According to filmmakers, extensive research was conducted, including watching videos of Adityanath, visiting his ancestral home in Uttarakhand, and speaking with his relatives. The crew also spent time in Gorakhpur, the place where Adityanath is now the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt.

Gautam described meeting the family as "a revelation," saying, "It is unbelievable that a popular chief minister's family would lead a life so simple." Anant Joshi, who plays the role of Yogi, also conducted his own research to prepare for the role. "Extensive research was done to ascertain, for example, how Yogi ji reacts when he gets angry. As they say, a good actor gets into the skin of the character. So Anant did his due diligence," the director said.

Film's producer Ajay Mengi said that he was excited at the feedback he received from across the country and abroad.

"The feedback is heartening. And that's very satisfying because we put our heart behind this movie. Whether it does well commercially or otherwise, is a secondary issue. What has really touched my heart is the response people showed to the film which essentially is the story of an extraordinary individual who surmounts seemingly huge odds to make his point so effectively," Mengi said.

He said it was not the drive to see the movie a "commercial hit" that brought him from USA to India. "I came all the way here not to make money. I came here to make a point -- that honest movies, told from the heart with passion do go on to leave a mark," he said.

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', a former BJP MP, also stars in the movie along with veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Pavan Malhotra.