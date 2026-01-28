'Ajit dada' made big contributions in development of Maharashtra, India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharasthra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and said he had made big contributions in the development of the western state and India, especially in uplifting rural lives.

Addressing a gathering at the PM National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally at Delhi Cantonment here, the prime minister said fate took away Ajit Pawar and a few others in an accident on Wednesday morning in Pune district.

Modi welcomed the gathering, largely of NCC cadets, with a heavy heart and expressed grief over the demise of Pawar (66).

"'Ajit dada' made big contributions in the development of Maharashtra and India, especially in uplifting rural lives. I express my condolences to his family members. We stand with the kin of those who lost their lives today (in the crash)," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Pawar and four others were killed in the plane crash.

The incident occurred when the deputy chief minister was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the NCP's campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state. There were five people on board when the aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said.

Earlier in the day, Modi posted on X, "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra." "His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said. PTI KND KSS KSS