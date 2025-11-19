Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel discuss local body poll strategy with Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday discussed the Mahayuti alliance's strategy for the upcoming local body polls with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After meeting the chief minister at his official residence in Mumbai, Patel told reporters that at most places, Mahayuti allies- BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP- are contesting independently, including in Bhandara and Gondia districts.

"Elections to the local bodies are elections of grassroots workers, and they need to be accommodated. There can be friendly fights," he said.

When asked about the meeting with Fadnavis, Patel said he and NCP chief Pawar discussed the alliance strategy.

In the first round of local body elections, 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will go to the polls on December 2. Polling for municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, and gram panchayats is slated to be held in the second phase in January 2026. PTI MR NSK