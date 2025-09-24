Ajit Pawar asks rain-hit farmers not to lose heart; assures govt help

Solapur, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday directed the administration to ensure immediate assistance to farmers who have suffered crop losses in the recent heavy rains in the state.

Pawar toured Karmala taluka of Solapur district and interacted with farmers and local authorities. He urged farmers "not to lose heart" and assured all assistance to them.

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Maharashtra over the last few days, causing widespread damage.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall, there has been significant damage to crops. I went to the fields to inspect the crops. I interacted with the farmers to understand their problems and gathered information about the damage that has occurred," he said in a post on X.

The deputy CM said he has given clear instructions that the administration should do meticulous planning and promptly implement the necessary measures to ensure immediate assistance reaches farmers in the flood-affected areas.

"Our government stands firmly behind our farmers," he said.

Pawar said he has instructed the administrative officers concerned to conduct immediate panchnamas and provide swift assistance.

He asked the administration to carry out relief work urgently and take immediate action for compensation.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, however, targeted the government, saying it has announced Rs 2,215 crore in assistance to 31.64 lakh farmers affected by heavy rainfall.

"This amounts to Rs 7,000 per farmer. Considering the massive losses suffered by the farmers, this amount is extremely paltry. The Congress party has demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare in assistance. Why does the government's hand, which is open for its business friends, falter when it comes to the public?" he asked. PTI MR GK