Ajit Pawar bats for Modi over Kharge, vows to stick with ruling alliance

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said there was a "huge difference" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and people would support Modi again in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters here, he also averred that he would not betray his alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"There is a huge difference between Modi and Kharge. People of India will support Modi again and everyone should come together to back his leadership," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said to a question.

Some parties in the INDIA grouping have proposed Kharge as the Opposition alliance's candidate for prime minister.

Pawar, who split the NCP in July this year to join the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance), said he would not betray his new partners, but nor would he contest on the BJP's symbol.

"I will not change the political stand I have taken. I am ready to give this assurance on a stamp paper," he said.

Pawar was speaking to reporters after a day-long meeting of office-bearers of his faction.

The code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was expected to come into force in March 2024 and party workers should start preparations, he said.

Speaking to reporters after the daylong meeting, Sunil Tatkare, Lok Sabha MP and state unit chief of the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, said all parties in the ruling alliance will hold joint rallies in Maharashtra.

The 'Mahayuti' comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP.

He said his group will work as an NDA ally to ensure they win maximum seats in the upcoming (Lok Sabha) polls.

At the meeting, Ajit Pawar discussed the party's future role, strengthening of the organisation at the grassroots, Tatkare said.

Tatkare expressed confidence that the Election Commission of India would allot them the party name and symbol.

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shinde government. The factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have staked claim to the NCP name and clock symbol.

"We will go to the polls on our clock symbol," the Raigad Lok Sabha MP asserted.

Tatkare said the Mumbai unit of the NCP will meet on January 7, while the women's cell meeting will be organised on January 12. PTI MR KRK BNM BNM