Ajit Pawar calls for effective implementation of schemes of development corporation

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the schemes of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation should be implemented in a transparent and effective manner to ensure that eligible beneficiaries get maximum benefit.

Speaking during a review meeting of the corporation, he asked the officials to ensure that there are no hurdles in the process of granting benefits of the scheme, and the selection of genuine beneficiaries must be done in a careful manner so that timely financial assistance is provided to them.

He also reviewed the functioning of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).

The corporation's primary objective was to provide self-employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth from economically weaker sections. For this, schemes such as Individual Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme, Group Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme, and Group Project Loan Scheme are implemented, he said Pawar said these schemes must be carried out effectively and transparently, with proper dissemination of information to the needy.

Highlighting that the schemes of the corporation encourage youth in business, industry and entrepreneurship, Pawar noted that these initiatives create more self-employment opportunities and drive economic progress in the state.

Funds would not be a constraint for initiatives aimed at students' education, training and progress, he assured. PTI MR NP