Ajit Pawar calls for fast resolution of pending forest rights claims of eligible villages

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the process of granting community forest rights to eligible villages in the state and ensure all welfare schemes reach deprived tribal and poor communities.

Pawar pointed out that around 17,000 villages in the state are eligible for community forest rights, but only around 5,000 have been granted them so far.

As per a statement issued by his office, he instructed the Tribal Development Department and other concerned agencies to prioritise pending claims and hold immediate hearings on partially approved applications in Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

Reviewing the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, Pawar said tribal forest patta holders should get the benefits of crop loans, the Gopinath Munde Accident Insurance Scheme, and inheritance-related entitlements.

"Until farmer ID cards are issued, benefits should be extended based on Aadhaar cards. Compensation should also be given for crop losses," he said.

The deputy chief minister also directed that a proposal be sent to the Centre to include 1,734 new tribal-majority villages under the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act and that even villages with more than 50 per cent tribal population, but without forest areas, be covered under it.

He also instructed officials to submit a proposal for setting up a sub-project office of the Tribal Development Department at Erandol in Jalgaon district, citing the large tribal population in the area. PTI MR ARU