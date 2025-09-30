Ajit Pawar calls for medical insurance cover for athletes, revisions in sports policy

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday directed the sports department to submit a proposal for medical insurance coverage to athletes representing the state in national and international competitions.

During a review meeting of various sports schemes in his office, Pawar said the medical insurance coverage will encourage athletes and ensure their health and safety.

He directed that all sports grounds under various government departments be brought under the sports department and a proposal be submitted to the cabinet, an official release stated.

The deputy chief minister also called for revisions in the state's policy to include accomplished athletes and sports organisations for the Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Awards.

Representatives from the Maharashtra Olympic Association and recognised sports bodies should be involved in the decision-making process, he added.

Emphasising holistic development of sports in the state, Pawar said there should be no shortage of infrastructure, modern equipment, and necessary funds for coaches.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive policy for sports facilities and directed effective implementation of the "Mission Lakshavedh" scheme to strengthen Maharashtra's leading position in the sports sector. PTI MR ARU