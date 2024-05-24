Ajit Pawar calls for stringent action against those responsible for Pune car crash

Pune, May 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said stringent action should be taken in the car crash case in Pune, in which a 17-year-old accused fatally knocked down two persons.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) had granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, "Probe into the case should be conducted without interference from any political person. Whatever happened was serious and such incidents should be curbed and stringent action should be taken against those who are responsible in the case." He said he was taking regular updates about the case from the Pune police.

There had been no political interference in the case and the case is being investigated in a transparent manner, the NCP chief said.

Pawar also said that strong action has been initiated against illegal pubs and bars in the city. PTI SPK NP