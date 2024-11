Pune, Nov 7 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday visited Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar's residence here to enquire about his health.

Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar and an influential leader, underwent an angioplasty recently.

The VBA is contesting 177 seats in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. PTI SPK KRK