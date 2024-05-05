Ajit Pawar calls PM 'vikas purush'; mocks MLA Rohit Pawar for teary moment at Sule's rally

Baramati, May 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country's "vikas purush" during a rally in Baramati in Pune district.

Campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls ended at 6pm. Among the seats that will go to polls from the state is Baramati, where Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is pitted as the ruling alliance candidate against sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

"PM Modi is the vikas purush of this country. This Lok Sabha poll is extremely important. Baramati has not received funds from the Centre for the last 15 years (Sule has been MP for the past three terms). Development projects worth Rs 2,499 crore have been approved," Pawar said.

He also mocked NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar over the latter wiping off tears after getting emotional during a speech in support of Sule here.

"I told you someone will try to play on your emotions. But such acts don't work," the deputy CM said.

Pawar said he doesn't pay attention to criticism and continues working with development as his only priority.

Looking at the sizable crowd, Pawar said, "I have attended multiple rallies but I never witnessed such a big crowd. It reaffirms we are winning here." PTI COR BNM