Ajit Pawar chairs meet of NCP MLAs after Lok Sabha debacle; 5 legislators absent

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday held a meeting of Nationalist Congress Party MLAs following his party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP won just one seat (Raigad) while it lost the prestige battle in Baramati, where NCP(SP) sitting MP Supriya Sule retained the constituency defeating Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.

Ajit Pawar, who is NCP national president, party working president Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, who retained Raigad seat, were present at the meeting.

Of the 41 MLAs in the party, some five were absent, sources said adding that deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal is abroad while others were unwell.

These sources said the leaders and MLAs discussed the prevailing political situation as well as the party's performance in the four Lok Sabha seats it contested in the state. PTI MR BNM