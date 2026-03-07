Ajit Pawar death: Multiple agencies probing incident, let final report come, says Sunetra Pawar

Pune, Mar 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said multiple agencies are probing the January 28 plane crash that killed her husband and NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar and asserted one must wait for the final report on the tragic incident.

Her statement to reporters here comes amid NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar routinely raising issues about the incident and the firm that owned the ill-fated aircraft. He has also been meeting leaders of various parties as well as the state CID to call for a thorough probe.

Then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others were killed after their Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near Baramati airport on January 28.

"The probe is on by multiple agencies. So far, a preliminary report has come. The final report is yet to come. I think we should wait till the final report comes," she said in response to media queries on the DGCA, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe as well as Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar's statements on the issue.

After meeting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi during the day, Rohit Pawar said he wanted to find out if the death was "an accident or political conspiracy".

"A thorough criminal investigation is crucial for that. In Maharashtra, we are not receiving justice. The Maharashtra police have not registered our FIR, and the CID investigation is progressing very slowly," the NCP (SP) MLA told reporters after meeting Kejriwal.

Speaking about her son Parth Pawar filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha, Sunetra Pawar said, "He will have to learn a lot of things and I, as a mother, am sure he will do a good job in the Rajya Sabha." She added the Upper House of Parliament has many experienced members. PTI SPK BNM