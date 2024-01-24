Ajit Pawar faction questions NCP's internal election process at speaker's hearing

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar group of the NCP on Wednesday questioned the internal election process of the party, saying former minister Jayant Patil, who belongs to the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar, wasn't the elected but nominated president of the Maharashtra unit.

Advertisment

The remarks were made by the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during hearing on disqualification petitions before Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Patil of the Sharad Pawar faction maintained he was the state NCP president because he was elected to the post and senior leader Praful Patel, now a member of the Ajit Pawar group, had given him a letter to that effect.

Lawyers representing the Ajit Pawar faction said Patil's term as state NCP president ended in 2022. Patil countered the argument, saying he was elected for three years and his term continued till a new appointment was made.

Advertisment

Patil was asked 90 questions during the hearing. Shirur Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe was also cross-examined.

The 1999-founded party suffered a split when Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs loyal to him took oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-led government on July 2, 2023.

Subsequently, both factions filed cross-petitions before the speaker seeking disqualification of each other's members from the assembly.

The Supreme Court has set January 31 deadline for the speaker's verdict in the NCP disqualification case. PTI MR RSY