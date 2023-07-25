Ajit Pawar favouring NCP MLAs of his camp in fund allocation: Congress leader

Jalna, Jul 25 (PTI) Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal on Tuesday accused NCP leader and Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar of favouring MLAs of his camp in the allocation of development funds.

"Ajit Pawar is distribution funds unequally by favouring MLAs of his group and neglecting the interests of Congress MLAs which will hinder the progress of their constituencies," the Jalna MLA alleged.

Since assuming office as the finance minister, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been diverting a larger portion of development funds to constituencies represented by rebel NCP MLAs who have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government along with him, Gorantyal alleged while speaking to reporters.

He alleged MLAs from the BJP and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are getting favourable treatment in fund allocation.

"On the other hand, MLAs from Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led faction of NCP, and Congress have been neglected in the allocation of development funds," Gorantyal said.

He claimed two proposals submitted by him many months ago have been put in cold storage by the state government.

"This Shinde-Fadnavis government is giving a step-motherly treatment to Congress MLAs," he added. PTI COR NSK