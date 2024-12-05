Ajit Pawar: 'Forever deputy CM' is ultimate survivor of churning in Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: Defying predictions of his political eclipse, NCP chief Ajit Pawar has not only consolidated his position in the BJP-led Mahayuti, but also fortified his place in Maharashtra politics by becoming deputy chief minister for the sixth time.

Advertisment

Ajit Pawar has now firmly come out of the shadow of his formidable uncle Sharad Pawar, more than a year after he rebelled against the NCP founder.

He took oath as a deputy CM in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government at a grand ceremony here on Thursday evening.

A multiple-time deputy CM under different governments, 65-year-old Ajit Pawar has not concealed his chief ministerial ambitions, but that dream has still remained unfulfilled.

Advertisment

His detractors may mock him as a `forever deputy chief minister', but at the end of the churning in Maharashtra politics post-2019 that saw the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party splitting and foes becoming friends, he proved to be the ultimate survivor.

Doubts were raised over his political acumen when he fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from Baramati in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Sunetra Pawar lost the election and Ajit Pawar later regretted fielding her against his cousin.

Advertisment

However, he not only retained grip over the Baramati assembly constituency, the family bastion, in the ensuing state elections despite Sharad Pawar campaigning aggressively against him, but also cemented his place in the state politics.

Ajit Pawar's party won 41 seats out of the 59 seats it contested in the November 20 polls to the 288-member state assembly.

This was in complete contrast to the NCP's poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which the party got only one seat out of the four it contested in the state.

Advertisment

Ajit Pawar defeated his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar from Baramati by a margin of more than one lakh votes.

The NCP head has been the deputy CM thrice since 2019. He also served on the post twice in the Congress-NCP regimes before 2014.

Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM in an early morning ceremony with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister on November 23, 2019, only to resign three days later, leading to the collapse of the government.

Advertisment

He later became deputy CM in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Last year, he joined the then Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state, becoming the deputy CM again and causing a split in the NCP founded by his uncle.

Ajit Pawar is the son of Sharad Pawar's elder brother Anantrao Pawar, who passed away when Ajit was 18 years old.

Advertisment

He followed in Sharad Pawar's footsteps into politics in 1982 when he was elected to the board of a sugar cooperative.

In 1991, he was elected chairman of the Pune District Cooperative Bank, a position he held for 16 years.

Ajit Pawar's first electoral foray was in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati. But he vacated the seat after Sharad Pawar became defence minister in the Narasimha Rao government and needed to enter Parliament.

Advertisment

Ajit was elected as MLA from Baramati the same year and since then has been representing the seat.

The NCP chief has held several portfolios, including irrigation, water resources and finance.

He is also a trustee of the Vidya Pratisthan, Baramati, an educational institution founded by Sharad Pawar.

He was also chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank till 1999 and the Pune District Cooperative Bank till December 1998. He has also served as director of the state milk federation and State Kho Kho Association.

Ajit Pawar is currently president of the Maharashtra Olympic Association and the State Kabbadi Association.

Before becoming a second deputy chief minister last year (alongwith Fadnavis), he was leader of opposition in the state assembly.

He had voiced his desire to head the state NCP unit. After a few days, he along with several other senior NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde government, parting ways with uncle Sharad Pawar.

Based on legislative strength, the faction led by Ajit Pawar was given the NCP name and its 'clock' symbol, a massive setback for the Sharad Pawar group.

His move to field his wife against cousin Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat had made his younger brother Shrinivas and his family stand by Sharad Pawar.

Later, Ajit Pawar said it was a mistake to field his wife against Sule.