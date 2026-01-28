Ajit Pawar had impactful public life; his death big loss to Maharashtra's politics, say RSS leaders

Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, calling it a major loss to the state's political and social spheres, and hailed his public life as impactful.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near Pawar's hometown Baramati.

RSS General Secretary (Sarkaryawah) Dattatreya Hosabale said in a post on X, "The sudden demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ji today in an airplane accident is extremely unfortunate and heartbreaking." Pawar's public life has been long and impactful. The RSS offers him a heartfelt tribute and prays to God to grant peace to his soul, he said.

RSS' Paschim Maharashtra Prant Sanghchalak Prof Suresh (Nana) Jadhav said in a statement that the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a leader of Maharashtra's resilient people, was extremely shocking.

"This is a major loss to the state's political and social spheres. We have lost a bold leader who has a visionary outlook for development," Jadhav said.

He prayed for strength to the bereaved Pawar family and party workers to bear the immense loss.

"On behalf of the RSS, heartfelt tributes to Ajit dada and all those who died in the accident," Jadhav added. PTI CLS ND NP