Ajit Pawar is foolish politician, half-Pakistani: Raut

Mumbai, Sept 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday termed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as a "foolish" politician and "half Pakistani" over certain remarks attributed to the NCP politician on the India-Pakistan cricket match.

He was responding to remarks purportedly made by Pawar, stating that the cricket tie should be viewed from the perspective of a game, and emotional politics should not be played.

"He is a foolish politician. He is half Pakistani. If Ajit Pawar says this, then Pakistani blood flows in him. This language is not that of a patriotic citizen. You would not have said this had any member of your family been among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam (terror) attack," Raut said while responding to a query.

A day earlier, Pawar stated that a decision regarding the India-Pakistan cricket match had been made at the appropriate forum, even as he acknowledged different opinions on the issue.

Pawar told reporters, "The country has a population of 140 crore. In such a vast country, there are bound to be differences of opinion over the cricket match. Some people may feel that since relations between the two countries are strained, there should be no match. At the same time, others may support the game." Ahead of the Asia Cup cricket tie, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday staged protests in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu, urging people to boycott the contest against Pakistan, which sponsors terror.

Aam Aadmi Party members staged a demonstration in Delhi.