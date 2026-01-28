Ajit Pawar known for his compassion, unwavering dedication to public service: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the demise of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, and said he was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed after their aircraft crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

"Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra," Singh posted on X.

"He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers," he said.

The incident occurred when Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the NCP's campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state. There were five people on board when the aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said. PTI KND NSD NSD