Ajit Pawar-led NCP to contest MLC election from Mumbai Teachers constituency

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced the candidature of Shivajirao Nalawade from the Mumbai Teachers constituency for the next month's biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Elections to three constituencies -- Mumbai Teachers, Konkan Graduates and Nashik Teachers -- will be held on June 26. The term of the sitting members is set to end on July 7.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced the candidature of Anil Parab from Mumbai Graduates and that of J M Abhyankar from Mumbai Teachers seats.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has announced Abhijit Panse as its candidate from Konkan Graduates constituency.

The last date for filing nominations is June 7. PTI MR KRK