Ajit Pawar-led NCP to hold preamble campaign across Maharashtra on Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar will mark Independence Day with an initiative aimed at celebrating and reaffirming the values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution, a senior leader said on Tuesday.

State NCP president Sunil Tatkare announced at a press conference that the campaign will feature 'Sanvidhan Sabhas' (constitutional assemblies) to be organised in every NCP office.

Key party leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and district and block unit presidents, will lead these assemblies, engaging in discussions centred around the principles and values of the Constitution. NCP offices across the state will prominently display large planks of the Preamble in Marathi, Tatkare said.

"This campaign is a tribute to the Preamble of the Constitution, reaffirming the NCP's dedication to its principles and values," Tatkar added.

NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will address the Sanvidhan Sabha in Pune, and national working president Praful Patel will speak at events in Gondia and Bhandara districts. Tatkare will lead the Sabha in Mumbai.

NCP's Guardian Ministers are set to address sabhas at their respective district headquarters, and all MPs and MLAs of the party will participate in their constituencies. District and Block Unit chiefs will also hold Sanvidhan Sabhas at their offices.

"This campaign is a testament to our unwavering commitment to constitutional values and social justice," Tatkare added.

The NCP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Other allies include the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

BJP leaders had admitted publicly that the Opposition's "fake narrative" on the potential threat to the Constitution damaged its prospects in recent Lok Sabha elections to an extent.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP suffered a setback in the debut Lok Sabha polls post the July 2023 split in the undivided party, losing three of the four seats it had contested including the crucial Baramati constituency where Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar lost to sitting MP and her sister-in-law Supriya Sule.

Ajit Pawar on August 8 launched Jan Samman Yatra, an outreach programme, ahead of the state assembly elections, on August 8. PTI MR NSK