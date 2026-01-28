Ajit Pawar left lasting imprint on Maharashtra politics: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said he left a lasting imprint on the western state's politics.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The accident occurred when the plane was landing in the Baramati area.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ajit Pawar ji in the tragic plane crash at Baramati today. His years of public service and contribution to Maharashtra have left a lasting imprint on the state's political life," Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, and to all his friends, colleagues, and followers," he added.

The Assam Congress president also said that it is important to conduct a proper and transparent investigation into the accident in the public interest. PTI TR TR BDC