Ajit Pawar lists Mahayuti govt's welfare measures for minorities as he campaigns in Ausa

Latur: NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday highlighted the welfare measures of the Mahayuti government for the uplift of minority communities as he campaigned for his party's candidates for Ausa Municipal Council elections.

The fund allocation to the Maulana Azad Corporation was increased from Rs 30 crore to Rs 500 crore, a dedicated minority commissionerate was set up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said Pawar, whose party is a member of the BJP-led ruling coalition.

Minority cells will soon be established in every district, he said.

The government has sanctioned foreign scholarships of Rs 40 lakh each for 75 minority students every year. In districts with sizable presence of minority communities, 2,800 women's self-help groups will be formed through the Women's Economic Development Corporation, Pawar said.

Farmers in the state, hit by unseasonal rains, were offered "Diwali package" of Rs 32,000 crore and an additional 10,000 crore afterward, he said.

The NCP was committed to holistic development of the Ausa town through transparent administration, he said, appealing voters to support the party's candidate for the post of municipal council president, Parveen Nawaboddin Shaikh.