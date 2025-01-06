Ajit Pawar loses cool over people's petitions at public event, tells them 'you don't own me'

Pune, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his cool after a large number of people gave him memorandums with various demands and told them they don't "own" him just because they voted for him.

Addressing a public meeting in Baramati on Sunday, he also asked the people present if they had made him their servant.

"You have voted for me, but that doesn't mean you own me," the irate NCP leader said.

Meanwhile, his cabinet colleague and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasised that people are of utmost importance since it is they who bring leaders to power.

This is why the government will fulfil all promises, Bawankule asserted on Monday. PTI SPK BNM