Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah here amid a political row over the arrest of a close aide of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in connection with a murder case.

Munde, the Maharashtra Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, is under fire over the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Opposition NCP-SP, Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress have stepped up their demand for Munde's resignation after Walmik Karad, a close aide of the NCP leader, surrendered to the Crime Investigation Department in Pune on December 31, 2024.

Pawar, who heads the NCP, was closeted with Shah for more than an hour at his official residence here.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, a known detractor of Munde, joined the Opposition's chorus demanding the minister's resignation over the incident.

Dhas, an MLA from Ashti in Beed district, joined an all-party delegation to meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan to demand the resignation. PTI SKU RHL