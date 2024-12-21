Ajit Pawar meets murdered sarpanch's kin in Beed; assures them guilty will not be spared

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday met the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed and assured them the culprits would not be spared.

Interacting with the family, Pawar said the government has deployed a two-pronged strategy in this case, comprising a judicial probe as well as one by a senior Inspector General of Police rank officer to ensure there is no interference.

"No one will be spared and you will see that in future. The mastermind will be traced. Police have taken action and further steps are being taken in this case. We have asked for daily reporting of this case. I can assure you about this," Pawar told the family.

He said the government will try to ensure the accused get the death penalty, adding that no one will be shielded.

Pawar also assured the family of assistance for the deceased's children in their education and career.

On December 6, Ashok Ghule, Sudarshan Ghule and Pratik Ghule went to the site of an energy project site in Beed district and beat up the watchman Amardeep Sonawane and project manager Shivaji Thopte.

Deshmukh was informed about the incident as the Ghules are from the neighbouring village.

On December 9, Deshmukh's vehicle was intercepted by a black Scorpio and another car at a toll naka. He was bundled into the Scorpio and was mercilessly thrashed inside the vehicle.

The accused fled after realising that Deshmukh had died. Four persons have been arrested in the murder case so far. PTI PR BNM