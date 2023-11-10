Ajit Pawar meets Sharad Pawar

Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here, prompting speculation in state political circles.

This is the second such meeting between the uncle and nephew after the Ajit Pawar-led group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in July.

Friday’s meeting took place at the house of Prataprao Pawar, brother of the 83-year-old Sharad Pawar and owner of Sakaal media group, and lasted an hour.

State cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar group, also met Sharad Pawar in Pune earlier on Friday. He said there was nothing political in his meeting with the NCP founder.

“It was a scheduled meeting to discuss issues of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, an educational institute headed by Sharad Pawar sahib,” the minister told reporters later.

NCP sources said after meeting his uncle in Pune, Ajit Pawar left for Delhi, apparently to meet Union home minister Amit Shah.

Ajit Pawar has staked claim over the name and symbol of Nationalist Congress Party, founded by Sharad Pawar.

The Sharad Pawar-led group has informed the Election Commission that the Ajit Pawar-led faction has submitted over 20,000 fraudulent affidavits to the poll panel to stake claim over the party, the sources said. PTI COR VT VT