Ajit Pawar phoned Cong's Satej Patil for Pune civic poll tie-up, claim sources

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, a part of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti, is exploring the possibility of a tie-up with the opposition Congress for the Pune municipal corporation polls, sources said on Monday.

They said Pawar phoned Congress leader Satej Patil last night in this regard.

Sources said Ajit Pawar, during the telephonic conversation, put forth the proposal of discussing an alliance, with Patil responding that he would need to discuss the issue with his party, which seeks a respectable share of seats.

However, these sources said the possibility of an alliance between the NCP and Congress looks unlikely since the latter is not keen on a lesser number of seats in the 165-member Pune civic body.

"Pune Lok Sabha seat belongs to the Congress (per the MVA's seat sharing formula) and the party needs to get good number of votes to strengthen its grassroots," the sources said.

The BJP and Nationalist Congress Party will contest the Pune civic polls separately.

Incidentally, the Congress is also in talks with its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). PTI MR BNM