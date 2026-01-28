Ajit Pawar plane crash: Beed remembers its guardian minister for his 'Dada' pattern of development

Beed, Jan 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had sanctioned Rs 22 crore for 24 different development projects as the guardian minister of Beed district just two days back, which unfortunately became his last push for the local level development.

As television channels flashed the news of Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash in the morning, a spontaneous shutdown was observed in Beed, with shops, educational institutes, and commercial establishments remaining shut.

Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district.

Ever since Pawar assumed responsibility as Beed's guardian minister, he ensured that the flow of development funds to the district never slowed.

Just two days ago, he sanctioned Rs 22 crore for 24 different development projects in Beed, according to an official release. Unfortunately, this grant is seen as his final gift to the people of the district.

His contributions toward the long-pending Ahilyanagar-Parli railway line and his persistent efforts to secure an airport for Beed are regarded as historic milestones in the district's journey of progress, the release said.

Ajit Pawar had proposed various projects for Beed. Through the District Planning Committee, he allocated Rs 575 crore, ensuring that development reached even the most marginal sections of society.

Local leaders said the speed and discipline with which he worked was often referred to as the "Dada Pattern." With his passing, Beed has lost not just a political leader, but the true architect of its development.

Traders, farmers, and ordinary citizens across the district have paid their tributes.

Pawar took over the reins as the guardian minister on January 19, 2025, after the incumbent, Dhananjay Munde, had to quit amid various allegations.

The deputy chief minister is credited with starting the much-awaited Ahilyanagar-Beed railway line. He had also ordered a survey for establishing Beed airport in the Kamkheda area in Beed tehsil.

Incidentally, then Beed MP and BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde was killed in a car accident in Delhi on June 3, 2014, after he was inducted into the Union cabinet of the first Modi government. PTI COR NSK