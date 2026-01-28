National

Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA says no person on board survived

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
ajit pawar plane crash

Mumbai (PTI): An aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including two crew members crash landed at Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday.

A team of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) officials is heading to the crash site, the official said.

There were five passengers -- Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in-command and the first officer) -- on board the Learjet 45 aircraft when the accident happened, he said.

According to initial information, no person on board survived the crash, the official said.

Ajit Pawar Baramati Ajit Pawar plane crash