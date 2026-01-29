Ajit Pawar plane crash: Gloom grips Safdarjung Enclave as pilot Shambhavi Pathak laid to rest

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A pin-drop silence enveloped Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday as the mortal remains of young pilot Shambhavi Pathak were brought to her residence.

Curtains remained drawn and gates shut, and residents spoke in hushed tones as grieving relatives began arriving at the family's home. Many paused to ask mediapersons about the address of Pathaks' new residence, as the family recently shifted to a new block within the locality.

Pathak, around 25 years old, was among the five people killed when a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 crashed near Baramati in Maharashtra. The aircraft, which had Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on board, went down minutes before its scheduled landing.

Her neighbours gathered silently along the lane, some with folded hands, others wiping tears. Shortly thereafter, the family left for Lodhi Road crematorium, where Pathak was cremated amid the presence of close relatives and friends.

"This locality has never seen such silence," said a resident, adding that people were just standing, not speaking, as if words had failed everyone.

Pathak's mother, a teacher at the Air Force Bal Bharati School, remained inconsolable, relatives said. Her father, a retired Army pilot who had rushed to Pune following news of the crash, returned to Delhi for the final rites. The couple, both in their late 40s, had been preparing for their daughter's wedding, neighbours had recalled.

A family member described the loss as irreparable. "It is a big loss to all of us who knew Shambhavi Pathak personally. She was a very lively person and a very dedicated pilot," the relative told PTI.

A close family friend echoed the sentiment, saying Pathak would always be remembered for her boundless energy.

"She was not just a friend, she was the best friend. Not even a single one of us could match her energy and positive nature towards everything," he said.

Visitors continued to arrive throughout the day, including former classmates, aviation colleagues, senior Air Force officials and neighbours who had known Pathak since her teenage years. Many recalled how she would greet everyone warmly, regardless of age or position.

"She had this habit of acknowledging everyone with respect," said a security guard who has worked in the area for decades. Pathak had been associated with VSR Ventures since 2022 as a first officer. An alumna of the Air Force Bal Bharati School, she underwent flight training in New Zealand, earning a commercial pilot licence before completing a BSc in aeronautics from the University of Mumbai. She held a Frozen ATPL (an aviation qualification) and multiple other related certifications, including a Flight Instructor Rating. PTI BM AMJ AMJ