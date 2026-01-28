Ajit Pawar plane crash: PM Modi, Shah call Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to enquire about the plane crash in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed.

Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near his hometown Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

PM Modi and Union minister Shah later called up Fadnavis and took information about the plane crash, sources said.

In a post on X, Modi said Pawar's death was untimely and very shocking.

Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people with a strong grassroots level connect, he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had left early on Wednesday from Mumbai for Baramati, where he was scheduled to address rallies for the February 5 zilla parishad polls. PTI MR GK