Ajit Pawar plane crash: Remove Naidu from govt till probe is over, Rohit Pawar urges PM in letter

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) NCP (SP) general secretary and MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Civil Aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu be asked to resign from the Union government till the inquiry into the January 28 plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar is completed.

In his letter, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA, also the departed leader's nephew, claimed serious questions have arisen about the company VSR that owned the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft and its links with Naidu. These must be investigated by an independent and competent authority, he wrote.

"You (PM) have always shown respect for Ajitdada and his contribution to the country. In this context, I request that Ram Mohan Naidu be asked to resign from his post until the investigation is completed. This is necessary to ensure there is no influence or interference in examining whether the DGCA was compromised in any manner in relation to VSR," Rohit Pawar said in the letter.

Rohit Pawar has held several press conferences to highlight various issues related to the crash and has raised doubts about foul play.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash close to Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28. PTI MR BNM